Johnson brought in three of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushes for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday night.

Johnson logged a hefty 86 percent snap share (60 snaps), just three fewer than Emeka Egbuka, but he put together a modest performance overall in a game Baker Mayfield exited early with a shoulder injury. Johnson still found his way to his fifth career touchdown grab on a 14-yard reception with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Johnson has multiple catches in four of the last five contests, and it was encouraging to see him retain a robust role even during the return of Chris Godwin (fibula). Johnson could cede some snaps to Godwin in a Week 13 home matchup against the Cardinals as Godwin continues to ease back in, but the rookie should still slot in as no worse than the No. 3 receiver while working with either Mayfield or Teddy Bridgewater as his quarterback.