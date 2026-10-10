Johnson caught his lone target for 64 yards during Thursday's 24-16 win over the Cowboys.

Johnson took advantage of the Cowboys' lapse in the secondary, with the second-year wideout on the receiving end of a deep ball from Jalon Daniels that the former turned into a 64-yard catch that led to a one-yard touchdown run by Bucky Irving three plays later. It was Johnson's second catch of 40-plus yards this season and third since entering the league in 2025 as a seventh-round draft pick. It's hard to rely on consistent production from the Bucs' pass catchers while Daniels is under center instead of Baker Mayfield (thumb), though Johnson is capable of having occasional big plays.