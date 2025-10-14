Johnson brought in one of his three targets for a 45-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers entered the game without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula), and they then lost Emeka Egbuka to a hamstring injury during the contest. That led to Johnson playing a career-high 38 snaps (72 percent), and he showed off his signature speed on his one reception to catch up to a Baker Mayfield bomb on a post late in the third quarter for his first career touchdown. The rookie could be set for even more work in a Week 7 road showdown against the Lions next Monday night if the team's wide-receiver depth chart remains as atrophied as it is in the immediate wake of Week 6.