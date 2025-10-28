Johnson secured five of six targets for 43 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-3 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Johnson's catch and yardage totals were both team highs on an afternoon when Baker Mayfield threw for just 152 yards. The rookie's reception tally also qualified as a new career high, as Johnson benefited considerably from the absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula). While Godwin is likely to get healthy over Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye, Evans will be out until late in the season in a best-case scenario, ensuring Johnson should continue enjoying an elevated role for the foreseeable future.