Johnson failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Johnson logged a scant eight snaps from scrimmage despite being listed as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart to open the season. Sterling Shepard logged 37 snaps and finished tied for second in targets, so Johnson appears to be behind his veteran teammate in the pecking order going into a Week 2 Monday night road matchup against the Texans.