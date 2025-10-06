Johnson secured all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

The rookie filled a bigger role than expected in the wild victory, making excellent use of his 22 snaps, which amounted to 36 percent of the Buccaneers' offensive plays. Johnson displayed his trademark shiftiness after the catch, gaining 31 of his yards post-reception. Johnson is thought to have much more upside than the standard seventh-round pick after finishing his college career at Oregon with back-to-back 10-touchdown seasons, and perhaps Sunday's production will serve as a launchpad for more opportunity.