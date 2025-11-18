Buccaneers' Tez Johnson: Minimal production on four touches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson brought in one of three targets for six yards and rushed three times for no gain in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Despite Chris Godwin (fibula) logging another absence and Johnson logging the second-most snaps (58) among the Bucs' wide receivers, the latter couldn't extend what had been a productive five-game run. The rookie's 18-247-4 line on 27 targets in that span appeared to be a distant memory against a stingy Bills secondary, and if Godwin, who practiced on a limited basis during Week 11 prep, manages to suit up for a Week 12 Sunday night road showdown with the Rams, Johnson could be relegated to a No. 4 receiver role in that contest.
