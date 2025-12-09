Johnson failed to draw a target in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Johnson went without a target for the first time in his nascent career, despite the fact he logged a solid 34 snaps (46 percent). He now has one or zero catches in three of the last four contests, and with Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan (neck) seemingly on the verge of activation from injured reserve, the rookie could have an even more difficult path to targets down the stretch.