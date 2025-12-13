Buccaneers' Tez Johnson: No stats for second straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.
Johnson saw both Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan return to the field Thursday, making it wholly unsurprising the rookie was limited to just one target and logged his lowest snap count (15) since his Week 1 NFL debut. Johnson was unable to convert that single look into a catch, making it two straight games without a reception. Provided the Buccaneers' receiving corps remains at full strength for the team's remaining three regular-season games, Johnson figures to remain a fantasy afterthought.
