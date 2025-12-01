Johnson caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Johnson was an afterthought on offense against Arizona, garnering his fewest looks since Week 4. The wide receiver has now posted two one-catch performances over the last three contests. In the last four weeks, he's now caught nine of 14 targets for 74 yards, but his fantasy value has been boosted by three scores. Johnson will look to get back into the end zone against New Orleans in Week 14.