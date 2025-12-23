Johnson secured his only target for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie's minimal role persisted in Sunday's loss, with Johnson seeing the field on just 25 percent (16 snaps) of the Buccaneers' offensive plays. The recent return of Mike Evans and season debut of Jalen McMillan has predictably pushed Johnson down the depth chart, where he projects to remain for the final two games of the regular season and in the postseason, if Tampa Bay advances.