Johnson secured one of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 19-0 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Friday.

Johnson recorded his one catch on his initial target of the night, which came with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter on the Buccaneers' second possession. Friday's action was the first of the preseason for the 2025 seventh-round pick, who'd missed the first two exhibitions due to an Aug. 4 groin strain. Johnson outperformed his draft slotting as a rookie with a 28-322-5 line over 16 regular-season games a year ago, and he should have a good chance of reprising a depth receiver role to open the 2026 season.