Johnson caught both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-13 win over the Panthers.

Johnson led Tampa Bay in receiving yards while he was one of two pass-catchers with multiple receptions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield made his return to action after missing three games with a thumb injury, and he only attempted 11 passes, but the two connected for a 14-yard score in the second quarter. On the year, Johnson has now reeled in nine of 15 targets for 178 yards and a touchdown over seven contests. He was operating in a more prominent role with Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) unavailable Sunday, and if Egbuka is available in Week 8, Johnson figures to revert back to a depth role versus the Falcons.