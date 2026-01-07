Johnson brought in his only target for 17 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday. He finished his 2025 rookie campaign with 28 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns on 44 targets while adding seven rushes for 22 yards across 16 games.

Johnson enjoyed pockets of elevated opportunity during his rookie season due to to injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, helping him to gain some value reps early in his NFL career. Johnson logged snap rates of 57 percent to 73 percent in seven straight games between Week 6 and Week 13, topping out at five catches and 59 receiving yards in single-game highs on the season. His relevance faded down the stretch as the receiving corps finally attained full health, but Johnson made a solid impression overall and should once again compete for reserve snaps in 2026.