Johnson brought in four of five targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Johnson finished a distant third in receiving yards and tied for third in targets, but made a significant impact by recording 10- and 11-yard touchdown grabs in the second half. The rookie has scored his first four career TDs in the last four games, and he's drawn between five and nine targets in the last three contests. Johnson's elevated role should continue in a Week 11 road matchup against the Bills, considering Chris Godwin (fibula) is likely to remain sidelined alongside Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion).