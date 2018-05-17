Buccaneers' Thomas Sperbeck: Signs with Tampa Bay
Thomas signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Sperbeck was with the Buccaneers last offseason as well, but ultimately reached an injury settlement with the team after being placed on injured reserve. This signing provides the wideout with another opportunity at making the final roster, but he should be considered a long shot to do so.
