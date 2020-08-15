Brady had a good first several days of training camp and seems to be adapting well to both the Florida heat and coach Bruce Arians' offense, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "Yeah he's probably the least of my worries right now," Arians said Thursday. "He's where he needs to be."

The 21-year-veteran has gotten off to a solid start by all accounts, although he only faced coordinator Todd Bowles' aggressive and complex defense for the first time Friday. The Buccaneers will progress to their first padded practice Monday, at which point Arians notes Brady will be challenged with processing information and testing his grasp of the offense "at a much higher pace." That process already began Friday, and Carmen Vitali of the team's official site notes Mike Edwards recorded the first interception off the legendary quarterback with a great read on a sideline route, but adds that Brady also made a number of impressive completions to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski during the full-speed, non-padded practice.