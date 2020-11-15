Brady completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for two yards and another score.

Looking to put an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Saints quickly behind them, Brady and his teammates got off on the wrong foot when Ronald Jones lost a fumble on the Buccaneers' second play from scrimmage. However, the future Hall of Fame signal caller eventually got his team settled down with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring march, and he spearheaded another pair of 70-plus-yard drives that culminated in 10 additional points before halftime. Brady appeared to have a bit too much mustard on the ball on a few occasions -- perhaps a byproduct of some extra adrenaline after the Week 9 debacle -- but he still managed to record at least four touchdowns for the third time on the campaign. The 21-year veteran also encouragingly distributed the ball around effectively to his top receiver trio, hitting Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown for 19 of his 28 completions. Brady and the Bucs will look to carry over Sunday's momentum into a Week 11 Monday night showdown against the Rams.