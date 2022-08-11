Coach Todd Bowles said that Brady will remain away from the team for personal reasons until after Tampa Bay's preseason matchup against the Titans on Aug. 20, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowles confirmed that Brady's absence is due to personal reasons when asked if the veteran was dealing with any health issues, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, and he noted that the matter was discussed before the start of training camp. Until Brady's return, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will lead Tampa Bay's offense. As Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports, Bowles only committed to saying his confidence is "pretty high" that Brady will start in Week 1, so this is a situation fantasy managers will need to monitor.