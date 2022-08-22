Brady rejoined the Buccaneers on Monday and is expected to practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brady was away from the team for about two weeks for personal reasons, with the Bucs approving his absence. It's unclear if he'll play in the preseason finale, but he'll be out there Week 1 at Dallas. The bigger question right now is which wide receivers he'll have available, as Chris Godwin is working back from an ACL injury while Mike Evans (hamstring) and Russell Gage (leg) are dealing with lesser injuries.