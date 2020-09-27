Brady completed 25 of 38 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on five rushes and had one fumble, but it was recovered by the offense.

Brady unsurprisingly appears to be getting more comfortable in coach Bruce Arians' offense with each passing week, with Sunday's performance his most efficient yet in his three-game Buccaneers tenure. The future Hall of Famer continued to display excellent chemistry with MIke Evans near the goal line, hitting the Pro Bowl receiver for a pair of one-yard touchdown tosses. He also found Chris Godwin (hamstring), who'd missed Week 2 with a concussion, for another score, and he connected most often with Rob Gronkowski, hitting his long-time tight end on six occasions. All told, it was a comfortable win for the now 2-1 Bucs, which will look to stay hot in a Week 4 home battle against the Chargers.