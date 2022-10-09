Brady completed 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also netted minus-3 yards on three rushes and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Brady's final stat line belies the overall inefficiency the air attack occasionally struggled with, but after starting the game 0-for-3, the future Hall of Famer sharpened up his overall play considerably. Brady checked down to Leonard Fournette a whopping 11 times overall, and he otherwise focused heavily on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and rookie tight end Cade Otton on a day when he played with a short-handed receiving corps yet again. Brady's reputation may have well helped ensure the victory for the Buccaneers as well, considering he was the beneficiary of a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack that would have given the Falcons the ball back down six with just under three minutes remaining. Brady has now thrown for 736 yards in his last two games alone, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Steelers.