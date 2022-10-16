Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also ran once for no gain and committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Brady and his pass catchers faced a Steelers secondary decimated by injury Sunday, and even though he generated respectable numbers and didn't commit any turnovers, the performance was a continuation of what has been a perplexingly sluggish start for the Buccaneers offense as a whole. Brady was able to connect with top targets Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on 10 occasions for 137 yards, but neither receiver found the end zone. Instead, Brady's one touchdown toss went to Leonard Fournette from 11 yards out late in the fourth quarter to cap off a mammoth 14-play, 73-yard drive. However, Brady would never get the ball back to attempt to mount a game-winning drive after that point, leaving him and the Bucs to try and atone in a Week 7 road divisional battle against the Panthers.