Brady completed 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday. He also netted zero yards on three rushes and fumbled once but recovered.

Brady was working with a short-handed pass-catching corps missing Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (shoulder), but he was able to partly make up for their absences by connecting with Tyler Johnson, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate for nearly half (12) of his 25 completions. Brady also rang up Mike Evans (ankle) for his sixth touchdown pass of the season to the Pro Bowl receiver, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback notably came up short in a late-game scenario he's often thrived in. Getting the ball back with 1:13 remaining at his own 20-yard line and needing to only get into field-goal range for a game-winning attempt, he was able to get the ball down to his own 41-yard line before misfiring to Gronkowski and Brate, the latter coming on a fourth down when Brady committed a rare mental error by thinking he still had one more play. The Buccaneers remain in good position at 3-2 despite the disappointing loss, but they'll now have some extra time to prepare for Week 6 showdown with the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.