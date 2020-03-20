Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Deal includes $50 million guaranteed

Brady's two-year deal with the Buccaneers includes $50 million guaranteed along with another $9 million in incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter also notes that the agreement includes a clause that prevents the team from franchise tagging the QB after two years, which suggests that Brady -- who turns 43 in August -- "has ideas of playing beyond this contract." In the meantime, he'll look forward to working with a talented group of pass-catchers in Tampa Bay that currently includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.