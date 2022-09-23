Brady, who was a full participant in Thursday's practice after his usual veteran's day off Wednesday, appeared to be bothered at times by an issue with the ring finger on his throwing hand, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brady conceded on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday that he'd hurt the finger against the Saints in Week 2, noting he'd "banged it up pretty good" during the contest but adding he didn't feel it affected him whatsoever during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win. However, four days later, he was spotted shaking his right hand multiple times during the portion of practice open to the media. Nevertheless, Brady is one of the few skill-position players on the team that's yet to sport an injury designation this week, and that's unlikely to change when the final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 3 home showdown against the Packers is issued sometime Friday afternoon.