Brady completed 18 of 33 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed five times for two yards and another score and fumbled once but recovered.

Leading an impressive balanced attack against a stingy all-round defense, Brady managed to stay away from any turnovers and managed the limited presence of Antonio Brown to help the Buccaneers notch the tough road win. Brady was able to turn in serviceable numbers despite top targets Chris Godwin and Mike Evans combining for just five receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown (Evans), with the future Hall of Famer improvising by heavily relying on Cameron Brate and Leonard Fournette (nine combined catches). Fournette and Ronald Jones also helped keep New Orleans' defense honest, and Brady himself was able to notch the game-sealing score with a one-yard sneak with just under five minutes remaining. Consequently, Tampa Bay is set for a conference-championship showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Lambeau Field on Sunday.