Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. He also netted minus-1 yard on four carries and committed a fumble that he recovered.

While the passing yardage was positively ordinary, it doesn't come close to telling the tale of how effective Brady was in his 10th Super Bowl appearance. The future Hall of Famer's vast experience in the highest-stakes game of the year was evident during a highly efficient first half in which Brady compiled all three of his passing touchdowns. The 43-year-old connected with Rob Gronkowski for scoring tosses of eight and 17 yards before hitting Antonio Brown from one yard out just before halftime. With the Buccaneers holding a 21-6 lead to open the second half, coach Bruce Arians then increasingly leaned on the running game and his suffocating defense, which negated the need to go with a pass-heavy approach at any point during the second half. Despite a relatively quiet last two quarters, Brady's seventh Super Bowl title still saw him turn in one his trademark mistake-free performances. Every indication is that Brady will return for his 22nd season in 2021, and in fact, there is already talk a contract extension may be in the works.