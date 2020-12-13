Brady completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on three rushes.

Coming out of a bye week where Brady and coach Bruce Arians had to deal with plenty of questions about the future Hall of Famer's uneven performance thus far in the offense, the legendary signal-caller didn't exactly dispel his doubters with his numbers, and he missed a couple of open receivers by a fairly wide margin in the first half as well. However, the 21-year veteran progressively settled in and eventually connected with Scotty Miller and Rob Gronkowski for his pair of scoring tosses. Brady curiously didn't target any pass catcher more than five times while putting up a season-low number of attempts, but he still extended a streak of multiple touchdown passes to four games. Having righted the ship to an extent on both an individual and team level after losing two straight, Brady will look to parlay the momentum into even better numbers in a favorable matchup against the division-rival Falcons in Week 15.