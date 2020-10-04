Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 369 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also netted minus-3 yards on three rushes.

Everything about the interconference battle seemed to go opposite what was expected, with Brady's final line a byproduct of the unpredictable nature of the contest. The future Hall of Famer ended up having to put the game on his shoulders despite being down Chris Godwin (hamstring), as the Chargers owned a surprising 24-14 lead at halftime. Brady was especially stellar in the second half, leading four scoring drives and capping three of them with touchdown passes to O.J. Howard (Achilles), Scotty Miller and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Those scoring tosses were preceded by a pair to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans in the first half, making it Brady's second straight multi-touchdown game and third in his first four overall as a Buccaneer. The future Hall of Famer is clearly getting increasingly comfortable in coach Bruce Arians' offense after now having thrown for 666 yards and eight touchdowns over the last two games, and he'll look to follow up his season-best effort against the Bears in a Thursday night Week 5 road showdown.