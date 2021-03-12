Brady (knee) and the Buccaneers agreed to terms Friday on a contract extension that will lock him up through the 2022 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brady's deal is a four-year extension that voids to a one-year extension. The exact terms of the contract have yet to surface, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that the three voidable years allow the Buccaneers to retain some cap space while locking up the seven-time Super Bowl champion for the next two seasons. Heading into his age-44 season, Brady is no doubt cognizant of Tampa Bay's challenges to keep the talent-abundant roster around him intact. The team has already applied the franchise tag to Chris Godwin, and reducing Brady's cap hit could assist with efforts to re-sign the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Shaquil Barrett and Leonard Fournette.