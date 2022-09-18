Brady completed 18 of 34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on three rushes and lost a fumble.

Brady went into what had already been a proverbial house of horrors for him since joining the Buccaneers -- the Caesars Superdome -- short-handed at receiver with both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) sidelined. He then lost Mike Evans to an ejection early in the fourth quarter due to his part in a brawl, but the future Hall of Fame signal-caller managed to do his part to get Tampa Bay a tough road win. Brady's 28-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Breshad Perriman on a beautifully thrown ball midway through the fourth quarter snapped a 3-3 tie, and Mike Edwards subsequently lent the offense a helping hand with a 68-yard pick-six. Brady will naturally hope to have a healthier receiving corps for the Bucs' home opener next Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.