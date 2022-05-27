Brady noted Wednesday that he feels his left knee is finally back to full health after the MCL surgery he underwent in June 2021, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brady originally suffered an MCL tear in the knee back in 2019 while still with the Patriots, but he never addressed the issue in that following offseason due to his belief the injury would heal on its own. That led to the future Hall of Famer playing his 2020 debut/Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Buccaneers while managing the injury, and the knee reportedly still didn't feel all the way back to full strength throughout last season following the surgery. Consequently, Brady notes this offseason has been the first time he's felt unrestricted with respect to his leg, which has allowed him to engage in sprint work for his mobility and other similar workouts that weren't possible before.