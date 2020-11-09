Brady completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 209 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Saints.

This was quite possibly the worst performance of Brady's illustrious career. Coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich could not scheme up anything against the Saints' defense. The handful of times a Buccaneer receiver beat his assignment, Brady simply failed to hit his targets in stride, resulting in ugly drops and three interceptions. The ageless one entered the contest with a 66.2 completion percentage and a 20:4 TD:INT ratio, so as his former coach always says, it's "on to the next game" for those with shares in any Tampa Bay offensive players. Brady will get an ideal opportunity to makeup for this dud in a favorable matchup against Carolina's 20th ranked passing defense Sunday.