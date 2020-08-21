Brady's day off from practice Friday was planned in order to give him consecutive days of rest, with the Buccaneers idle as a team Saturday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The prize offseason acquisition has exceeded his already lofty expectations in early camp practices by all accounts, with long-time teammate and fellow new arrival Rob Gronkowski noting Thursday that Brady's arm seems even stronger than back during the tight end's rookie 2010 campaign. After a highly productive first week-plus of on-field work, Arians decided to give Brady a proverbial veteran's day off from the daily late-summer grind, joking noting he expects his quarterback to be "fresh as daisies" when he gets back to work Sunday.