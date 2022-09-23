Brady (right finger) practiced fully and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

On Monday, Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast that he hurt the ring finger on his right throwing hand during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win at New Orleans. At the time, he noted soreness would be the primary side effect, and indeed he was seen shaking that hand numerous times during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. Still, Brady wasn't listed on the team's Week 3 injury report until Friday as a full participant. Brady's status thus isn't in question for Sunday, but he won't have Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) at his disposal, while running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and wide receivers Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) all are questionable to play.