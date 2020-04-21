Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Getting Gronk in Tampa

Brady will have former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski as his No. 1 tight end in Tampa Bay during the 2020 season following the trade acquisition of the latter Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The arrival of Gronkowski after his one-year sabbatical first and foremost gives Brady a highly familiar target to work with as he acclimates to the only other team he's suited up for besides the Patriots during his stellar 20-year NFL career. Auman separately notes Brady's 78 career touchdown passes to Gronkowski are twice as many scoring connections as he's had with any other player, and the down-the-seam threat the 30-year-old tight end represents if healthy will make an already highly potent pass-catching corps even more explosive. With the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin also on hand as his top two wideouts, Brady projects to arguably have the benefit of exponentially better talent around him in 2020 than that which was afforded him during his final campaign in New England.