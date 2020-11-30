Brady completed 27 of 41 passes for 345 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his one rush.

Brady's final line was solid from a fantasy perspective, although he only began to really hit his stride in the latter stages of the first half. The 21-year veteran broke the ice with a 37-yard scoring toss to Ronald Jones, and he then made things interesting with a pair of touchdown passes to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter. However, ball security also continued to be an issue, with Brady short-circuiting a pair of third-quarter drives with interceptions. The future Hall of Famer did at least finish the game with some momentum by spearheading 75- and 73-yard scoring marches, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to carry over the momentum into a Week 14 home battle against the Vikings following a Week 13 bye.