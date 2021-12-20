Brady completed 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Saints.

Brady lost his two top outside threats in the first half of this contest, but it may not have made much of a difference with how relentless the Saints' defense performed. The age-less wonder was outmatched by a defensive unit for what felt like the first time this season, getting sacked a season-high four times and losing a fumble on his lone rushing attempt. It was the first time a Brady-led offense has been shut out since 2006, which is even more impressive when you consider that Tampa Bay was the highest-scoring offense heading into Week 15. The superstar quarterback has shown to bounce back from poor performances in the past, but he will have to earn it against the Panthers next Sunday who allow the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, especially if Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) are unable to suit up.