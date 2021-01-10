Brady completed 22 of 40 passes for 381 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

The veteran of so many postseasons in New England unsurprisingly looked right in his element Saturday, showing good command against a tough Washington defense and remaining aggressive throughout. Brady completed at least one pass of over 20 yards to five different pass catchers, and he worked around some uncharacteristic drops on the part of Chris Godwin to still pile up an impressive yardage total on just 22 completions. Dating back to Week 10 of the regular season, Brady has now eclipsed 340 passing yards in six of his last eight games while throwing multiple touchdown passes in all eight contests in that sample. The future Hall of Famer will look to put together another impressive performance in a divisional-round contest next weekend.