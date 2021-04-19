Brady said Sunday that his recovery from offseason surgery continues to progress well, and he's hoping to be ready by mandatory minicamp in June, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brady's rehab continues to go as planned, and it sounds like his knee should be fully healed well before the start of the season. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Buccaneers take it easy on the veteran quarterback in preseason since he has little to gain from exhibition games at this point in his career, but Brady should be firing on all cylinders by the time the games start to count.