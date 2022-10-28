Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night. He also rushed once for one yard.

Brady finished with yet another aesthetically pleasing stat line, albeit in another loss for the shockingly struggling Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer and his teammates on the offensive side of the ball opened the game looking exceedingly sharp, with Brady leading Tampa Bay to 10 points over its first two possessions while netting 125 yards on 18 plays. However, the Bucs would go on to generate all of 56 yards on their next five possessions while the Ravens worked their way from a 10-3 deficit to 17-13 lead. Brady did subsequently helm a pair of long drives that ended in field goals and one final 11-play march which culminated in an eight-yard touchdown toss to Julio Jones with 49 seconds left before the rally fell short with a failed onside kick. While there are plenty of questions to answer for the entire offense, Brady is rewarding fantasy managers with a trio of 300-yard efforts in the last five games and a 9:1 TD:INT heading into a Week 9 showdown against the Rams a week from Sunday.