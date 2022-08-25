With coach Todd Bowles relaying that the Buccaneers plan to use their healthy players in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Brady is in line to start the contest, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per Stroud, the Bucs are looking to get Brady some game action behind the team's offensive line ahead of Week 1. While it's uncertain how long the veteran QB will out there Saturday, once Brady exits the game, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask also figure to see signal-caller snaps for Tampa Bay.