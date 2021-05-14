Brady's offseason knee surgery was far more serious than initially assumed but the veteran quarterback still projects to be available for mandatory minicamp in June, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Brady himself contradicted reports earlier in the offseason the veteran quarterback was simply undergoing a simple "clean-up procedure", but it's unclear how serious in nature the surgery actually was. All the reports post-surgery seem to indicate Brady's rehab is going according to plan, but it still wouldn't be shocking if the Buccaneers ease the 43-year-old back into playing shape.