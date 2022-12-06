Brady completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. He also netted minus-1 yard on one rush.

Limited for most of the game by a Saints defense that's given him plenty of trouble since he arrived in Tampa in 2020, Brady and his pass catchers suddenly sprung to life at desperation time. The future Hall of Famer helmed 11- and 10-play drives totaling 154 yards over the Buccaneers' final two possessions, capping those marches off with one- and six-yard touchdown tosses to rookies Cade Otton and Rachaad White, respectively. Brady's yardage total was his second highest against New Orleans in the last three seasons, and he's now thrown a pair of touchdown passes in three consecutive games. The win evens the Bucs' record at 6-6 gives them the inside track to the NFC South crown, but a daunting challenge awaits on the road in Week 14 against the 49ers.