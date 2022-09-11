Brady will make his 22nd consecutive Week 1 start in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is heading into what's expected to be his 23rd and final NFL season, sources with knowledge of his thinking tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Given that Brady previously announced his retirement Feb. 1 only to announce his intentions to continue his playing career 40 days later, it's not overly surprising that he's preparing for a likely swan song in 2022. As Rapoport notes, Brady has publicly and privately stated in the past that he intends to play until age 45, and he just celebrated his 45th birthday Aug. 3. Since ending his brief retirement and signing a restructured contract with Tampa Bay, Brady has had a far from normal training camp, as he notably missed 11 days of practice while tending to a personal matter. He rejoined the Bucs on Aug. 22 and looked sharp in his lone preseason action, completing six of eight pass attempts for 44 yards in a game against the Colts five days after his return to camp. Coming off consecutive 40-touchdown campaigns with Tampa Bay and backed by a loaded receiving corps that added Russell Gage and Julio Jones to complement Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Brady looks like a strong fantasy option in 2022, though not one without some risk. In addition to his age being a concern, Brady no longer has tight end Rob Gronkowski at his disposal, and the Bucs' offensive line suffered major personnel losses with the retirement of standout guard Ali Marpet and the loss of center Ryan Jensen to a season-ending knee injury.