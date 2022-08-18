Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he doesn't have a "definitive date" for Brady (personal) rejoining the team but isn't concerned about it, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.

Bowles previously said he expected Brady to return after the team's second preseason game this Saturday against the Titans. The coach isn't necessarily backtracking but didn't want to give an exact date, saying he'd discuss it next week after the exhibition. The Bucs have approved Brady's absence from most of training camp, granting him permission to remain away from the team for personal reasons.