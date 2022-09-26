Brady completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers.

Brady saw Tampa Bay's offense struggle for much of Sunday's contest while without his top three wideouts. Still, the 45-year-old nearly led his team back to force overtime. While a one-yard touchdown to Russell Gage with 14 seconds left put the Buccaneers on the brink, a delay of game on their subsequent two-point conversion attempt hurt Brady's comeback chances and contributed toward a narrow defeat. As he now prepares for Week 4's matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Brady will be eager to get top wideout Mike Evans back from suspension and hope fellow targets Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) can return as well.