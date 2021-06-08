Head coach Bruce Arians said Brady (knee) took part in more drills than anticipated in Tuesday's minicamp session, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

According to Arians, Brady was only held out of blitz-pickup drills, an indication the Buccaneers are comfortable with where the veteran quarterback stands in his recovery from the surgery he underwent on his left knee in February. Brady could continue to face some light restrictions when training camp begins in a month and a half, but any limitations would likely just be precautionary.