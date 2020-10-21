Brady isn't practicing Wednesday, but he's out on the field with his teammates and the team has confirmed his lack of participation isn't related to injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

A Brady absence of any kind is naturally always newsworthy, but Laine's report assuages any fears of the future Hall of Famer being beset by injury. Brady is coming off his lowest passing yardage total of the season (166) in a win over the Packers, but one that was complemented by two touchdowns and no interceptions in a comfortable 38-10 win for the Buccaneers.